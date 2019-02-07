Information and Broadcasting Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says the Access to Information Bill will not be presented in the next sitting of Parliament which opens on Tuesday next week.

Mr. Kasolo says this is because Government wants to ensure that caution is taken especially on security matters before the bill is enacted into law.

Mr. Kasolo says the bill will adequately be prepared so that there are no lacunas.

He was speaking when he appeared on a special ZNBC Radio two programme in Lusaka.

And Mr. Kasolo has expressed worry on low wages that journalists are subjected to in the private media.

He stated that there is need for an act to be put in place to separate journalists who are trained form those that are not trained to prevent unprofessionalism in the media.

