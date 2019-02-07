President Edgar Lungu says he will not interfere with the operations of the investigative wings and that they are free to arrest whoever they perceive to be a suspect.

And Mr Lungu says he will let the due process of the law to take its course in a case where Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Ronald Chitotela has been indicted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The Head of State lamented that it is disappointing that people have continued to politicise the fight against corruption.

President Lungu stressed that it is not his mandate to direct investigative wings who to arrest, but that he will give them leeway and resources to carry out their duties.

President Lungu said this shortly before he left for Sesheke, Western province to drum up support for the Sesheke central parliamentary candidate Dean Musule in the February 12th, by- election.

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday arrested the Mr Chitotela with two counts of Concealing Property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

