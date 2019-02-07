President Edgar Lungu says he will not interfere with the operations of the investigative wings and that they are free to arrest whoever they perceive to be a suspect.
And Mr Lungu says he will let the due process of the law to take its course in a case where Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Ronald Chitotela has been indicted by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
The Head of State lamented that it is disappointing that people have continued to politicise the fight against corruption.
President Lungu stressed that it is not his mandate to direct investigative wings who to arrest, but that he will give them leeway and resources to carry out their duties.
President Lungu said this shortly before he left for Sesheke, Western province to drum up support for the Sesheke central parliamentary candidate Dean Musule in the February 12th, by- election.
The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday arrested the Mr Chitotela with two counts of Concealing Property suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to Section 71 subsection(1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.
Does that include Guy Scott for ‘possible’ copyright theft of President Sata’s death certificates and images used in his book?
I am sure they’ll give him a nice muzungu clean cell!
The guy Scott issue is a none Starter our leaders should learn to utilize our hospitals Sata died in a Country where death certificates are accessible to the public by simply paying for it (10 pounds) and Scott explains. I thin the point he was trying to make was just that …. be cautious and understand these hospitals and laws of the country you Die in. By the way ECL is bluffing in this article lwanya nomba Chitotela will be the example of I don’t interfere he is a wimp .. suspend him if you are sensible even Rupiah suspended Dora albeit pretentiously
This is ridiculous. So he will not help investigation wings, by not interfering.
Those ACC will not ransack state house staff offices if Ba Edgar don’t interfere.
Get involved and INTERFERE!
Bwana this is chance to gain some bit of respect, not to lose everything, including your wife who travel with domestic workers.
“I will not interfere in my wife’s affairs, she free”
But why hasn’t he fired Chitotela? He is already interfering with the work of the investigative wings
Gladys Nyriongo former minister of lands hasnt yet served her jail term. Judiciary is sleeping.
Ck has pledged to work with ecl on that score
Am sure he will say demons sent him to join a certain group. And he regrets his actions
Ok fine. You are welcome to go back as a founder member. Besides you are still PF
Well said and truth be told there are times when someone can say enough is enough.
Ba ECL please do not sack Chitotela, because sacking him will make you popular and at this moment we want to use Chitotela as an example of the corruption that exists in the PF Govt.
Man Utd sacked Mourinho, now you see how they are performing.
You might be genuine but you attack dogs are letting you down. KZ, AC, and KPG