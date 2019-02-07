George Lwandamina says Zesco United switch back to continental duties with less pressure after maintaining a 100 percent start on the domestic front in their FAZ Super Division title defence.

Zesco on Wednesday beat Nakambala Leopards 2-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to move into second place in Pool A on maximum 6 points from two games tied with leaders Zanaco who have a healthier goal difference.

The champions were due to travel to Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe this Saturday to play Kabwe Warriors but instead switch focus to next weeks CAF Confederation Cup Group C assignment away in West Africa.

“It is good to have won and it was one of the elements of our game plan. We had to win this one because we are not playing on Saturday,” Lwandamina said.

“It has given us enough cushion in the league because we would have been under too much pressure. God willing, we have collected the three points and it has eased the pressure.”

Goals from Quadri Kola and Jesse Were handed Zesco their third competitive victory from four games played over the last twelve days.

The match also comes four days after they beat Nkana 2-0 in their opening CAF Confederation Cup Group C match at the same venue.

“It was anticipated that it would be a very difficult game after having played a game of that magnitude against Nkana and we had not time to prepare for this game,”Lwandamina said.

“So that in itself was enough indication that it would be a tough game. Luckily for us, we utilized our opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Zesco fly out to Ghana this Saturday ahead of their second Group C match on February 3 against Asante Kotoko in Kumasi.

Zesco lead Group C on 3 points, tied with second placed Al Hilal of Sudan who visit bottom placed Nkana on Wednesday in Kitwe.

Asante Kotoko are third after losing 1-0 away to Al Hilal on February 3 in Khartoum.

[Read 64 times, 64 reads today]