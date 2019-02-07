President Edgar Lungu is scheduled to travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to attend the African Union, 32nd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government Summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon Joseph Malanji announced that President Lungu will arrive in Addis Ababa on Saturday 9th February 2019.

Mr. Malanji also announced during his stay in Addis Ababa, President Lungu was scheduled to hold various bilateral meetings with the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the AU Chairperson of the Commission, Mr. Moussa Faki and other regional Heads of State.

Hon. Malanji also said this year’s Summit was extremely important as it was expected to adopt key transformative legal and structural reforms of the African Union.

He said President Lungu was expected to return to Lusaka on Sunday 10th Febraury 2019.

Hon. Malanji was speaking in Addis Ababa on the sidelines of the AU 34th Executive Council.

And the 34th Extraordinary Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union has officially opened with a call on Member States to ratify the Continental Free Trade Area Agreement CFTA.

African Union Commission Chairperson Mousa Faki Mahamat who officially opened the session said Africa cannot boast of integration in the absence of the CFTA.

He urged Member states to support proposed reforms that were meant to improve the efficiency of the African Union Commission.

[Read 78 times, 78 reads today]