On the 19th January 2019 the First lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu arrived in Los Angeles for what the government described as a launch of collaboration between the Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Zambia Fire and Rescue Service.In layman’s terms she went to receive 4 donated Fire trucks.
This was despite public outcry and a civil rights activist Laura Miti appealing to US Ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote to withdraw the donation to Zambia.
According to records obtained from State House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had processed American Visas for 25 travellers, among them a bedroom attendant, cook, cleaner, waiter, about seven police officers, four journalists, three secretaries, two fire brigade officers, a communications officer and accountant.
Presidential Spokesperson Amos Chanda explained that officials in Mrs Lungu’s 25-member delegation to the United States were going to assess if the Fire trucks conformed to Zambian standards.(It will be interesting to read the assessment report written by the cook,cleaner and waiter.)
It has emerged that the donated Fire Trucks were actually recently retired fire engines that had served the Los Angeles area for decades.Two trucks are 1985 models,one being a 1995 model and the last being a 1996 model.
We shall never know how much of Zambian’s tax payer monies was spent on this 2 week/25 delegation trip- at least not without passing the Access to Information Bill which government has been giving excuse upon excuse of not passing.(No prizes for guessing why this wouldn’t be in their interest.)
Without the Access to Information Bill we Zambians cannot easily access information on how Government uses our money neither can the media freely conduct their role of a watchdog for society without fear of intimidation or harassment from the powers that be.
However, I wish Zambia’s firemen well as they drive these old monstrous Left hand drive trucks in our pot holed and narrow roads.Please drive carefully because I’m not sure there is a plan on how to service these trucks in Zambia nor how to replace spare parts.
A Recap on excuses given by government on the Access to Information Bill since 2011
By C.Chibesa
How did they travel ? Chartered jet ? , another $100k….
When they broke this story the chandas were peddling lies about the cost of each as $1 million , then we showed on Google that they can cost as little as $50k , they qwickly droped that $1 million price tag meant to cover 42/42….
Shuwa boyi, you couldn’t advise ba mulamu before hand, or call our friend lungu or ka Amos that the donated fire trucks were retired in Los Angeles,
Now people are laughing at our mulamu kikikki, lungu is hiding ku side chick
This is Zambia's current scenario, these guy didn't expect to find themselves in the state House.
This is Zambia’s current scenario, these guy didn’t expect to find themselves in the state House.
Yes it’s a joke that we can waste so much money on such a pointless and worthless endeavour. It sums up the whole philosophy of PF. Waste millions on overpriced unnecessary endeavours, as long as it allows you to benefit via corruption, holidays, shopping, etc
The sad truth is that the total cost of that trip was a lot more than the cost of the donated fire trucks (which were originally destined for the scrap yard). Perhaps by even a factor of 10.
That is pure wastage.
Lungu has no interest in improving the lives of Zambians.
And every time you think he can not go lower, he does.
Nikale twasebana na Chakolwa wesu!
Imagine spending more than the cost of the so called dilapidated, obsolete and out of touch fire trucks? This premonition with fire trucks will come back to haunt you once you leave office ba PF. The 42 wheel barrows purchased at a colossal sum of 42million dollars is still fresh on our minds and now this gibberish? why make our nation a laughing stock like this? Parading yourselves as if you are doing something tangible or noble and yet you are just wasting tax payers money. Where are you going to get spares to repair those nasty wheel barrows?
The people surrounding the president are surely but slowly sinking him.When this story first broke out one would have expected them to refute it,or drop the visit,not our intelligent Amos,it was an opportunity to showcase his debating skills,he even claimed the delegation was going to inspect the trucks,even though there were only 2 technocrats in the delegation….what they forget is that once they sink Lungu they will also be gone…
The gesture by the Americans to give us the trucks was a well thought out one and i personally appreciate it, but manje the receiving party over did it. People need to learn to be humble, especially that madam Lungu occupy’s a role of mother of the nation such extravagance will have even her loyal supporters scoffing.
Many of our leaders have bad judgement. This is a serous waste of resources and can not be condoned, it is a disgrace. God bless Zambia!
Folks these are the Agents of the state .
The fact that American Embassy granted visas to them all should not raise any hand in protest.
Patriotic citizen,
Some people think they have made it in life if they end up traveling or living abroad. They see this as their greatest achievement.
I guess you are one of them that think that.
Bravo to you, and give yourself a pat on your back.
Finally!!! Thank you, Lusaka Times!!
Imagine taking a village girl to a hotel and waking up the next morning to see her sweeping the entire compound.????????
HOW OLD ARE THESE JAPANESE VEHICLES THAT HAVE FLOODED THE ZAMBIAN MARKET? MY MARK II GRANDE IN A 1987 MODEL AND IS STILL SERVING ME WELL. WHY ARE UPND CADRES SO BITTER AS IF ZAMBIA JUST BELONGS TO THEM ALONE?
They are never moved in any way and have no shame whatsoever. No matter what.
Educated people in leadership! lets say book smart but not savvy.
Its gross arrogance (a case of tuleteka boma niboma) and no matter how much people talk, say even before these jaw dropping acts are done the government through parots like amos chanda will be used to justify these dispicable acts of extravagance ,daylight carelessness and corruption.
This brings us to questions such as do we have people that care in positions of leadership or these people will site entitlement/prevalages, but that does not mean the misuse of public resources, no wonder the country is on the tail end in terms of development.
Utuntu ba Edgar twakulasebana ubututu necimpwena fyachila.
Exactly boyi..Kikikikiki. Ni komboni mentality iyi Banakulu aaba.
To think of it, Why not arrange for a receiving ceremony in Lusaka after the arrival/delivery of the so called fire tenders since the Americans are willing to pay for the cost of freight. Some people have dead brains though they are alive….. Receiving ceremony within Zambia and probably graced by the US Ambassador would have been logical. This is so embarrassing to all Zambians.
The current Boeing 747 Jumbo Jets forming the back bone of the British Airways are over 22 years old and they fly above 44,000 feet for journeys over 8 to 12 hours non stop carrying over 300 people.
Just remember that.
Just remember that the current state House is less than a 100 years old, but you planning to build another one and have deemed the current one not fit for human habitation,.
We are only good at laughing, when are we going to get involved if we think we are better than those in govt.
The tendency of laughing at others makes me sick, jealousy is making a lot of people to go to the extent of blaming whatever the government does either good or bad. Why not suggest the options to tackle the issues at hand rather than always blaming?
“(It will be interesting to read the assessment report written by the cook,cleaner and waiter.)”
Sometimes good articles are soiled by unsolicited bias like in the statement above by writers which is a shame.
