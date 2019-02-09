President Edgar Lungu has said that his desire to develop all parts of the country is being hampered by some Members of Parliament that choose not to work with his government for fear of being reprimanded by their political party leadership.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta in Mwandi yesterday, President Lungu said it is Government’s desire to develop and improve the lives of Zambians across the country.

He said the government is ready to continue partnering with the Mwandi Chiefdom to foster development in the area.

The Head of State said this is because traditional leadership like the Royal Establishment in Mwandi is pivotal in fostering development.

And Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta has thanked the government for several developmental projects being undertaken in his chiefdom, which include Mwandi, Mulobezi and Sesheke districts.

The Senior Chief cited the opening of a district hospital in Mulobezi and the setting up of a nursing school in Sesheke as some the projects that will greatly benefit his subjects.

Senior Chief Inyambo Yeta has however appealed to President Lungu to intervene and ensure the Sesheke – Livingstone road is worked on.

He said the road, which links Zambia to Namibia and the rest of the Southern region, has been in a deplorable state for a long time.

President Lungu, who was accompanied to Mwandi Palace by some cabinet ministers, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila and senior government officials, is expected to open the newly built district hospital in Mulobezi before addressing a public rally in Sesheke district.

[Read 40 times, 40 reads today]