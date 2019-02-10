President Edgar Lungu has met President of the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) His Excellency Felix Thsiskedi on the sidelines of the on-going African Union Summit.

President also invited Mr. Thsisekedi for a state visit to Zambia at his convenience.

And President Lungu used the opportunity to personally congratulate Mr. Thsisekedi for being elected as president of the DRC.

The leaders of the two neighbouring states discussed bilateral issues and committed to helping Congo attain durable peace, and stability to foster development.

The leaders also called for close bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The leaders also pledged to promote trade, social and cultural exchanges for the benefit of the two peoples.

President Lungu was in Addis Ababa to attend the African Union 32nd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government Summit.

President Lungu has since left Addis Ababa for Zambia.

