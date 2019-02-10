President Edgar Lungu has met President of the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) His Excellency Felix Thsiskedi on the sidelines of the on-going African Union Summit.
President also invited Mr. Thsisekedi for a state visit to Zambia at his convenience.
And President Lungu used the opportunity to personally congratulate Mr. Thsisekedi for being elected as president of the DRC.
The leaders of the two neighbouring states discussed bilateral issues and committed to helping Congo attain durable peace, and stability to foster development.
The leaders also called for close bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
The leaders also pledged to promote trade, social and cultural exchanges for the benefit of the two peoples.
President Lungu was in Addis Ababa to attend the African Union 32nd Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government Summit.
President Lungu has since left Addis Ababa for Zambia.
After briefly denyIng him on behalf of Sadc.
You better have better hospitals; the guy is fond of fainting.
Bufi! That headline should bePresident Edgar Lungu asks DRC President Tshisekedi to invite him to Kinshasa
Insoni shekasheka bamenomeno….Kikikikiki
Icalo cesu kuwayawayafye mwe. Please people if Zambia advise our government to improve on electoral processes before the next elections. I am so shocked to find out that here in Nigeria the population is close to 300 000 000(million) and the vote one day and count in two days and announce the elections on the third day. No compromise! Is it not the same Africa we are in? Our population is not even up to 15 000 000(million). Bushe bututu or we don’t know how to count? Zambia as country is just like the smallest state(Province) in Nigeria. Whats wrong with us? Other thing is to improve the social warefare of our people, please we are not poorat our people can be failito meet the demands of having three meals a day. Corruption also is at rumpant. Please advise. In my view, there is nothing…
Somethings are better left unsaid unless it’s Tshisekedi who requested the meeting,it could have helped to stay away from him than congratulating him without conviction and inviting him to visit after skipping you in invitations to his innuagaration in his tour of neighbors.Shame,shame,..no statesmanship,no quality!!