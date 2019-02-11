Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has warned opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to refrain from using political violence to seek sympathy from the international community but to do so within the confines of the law.
And Hon. Kampyongo has further warned that Police will not tolerate any person, group or organisation behind the ongoing lawlessness in Sesheke regardless of their political affiliation.
Sesheke residents were yesterday brutally attacked by the UPND following their resolve not to be identified with the opposition political party at the time Mr Hichilema and his entourage passed through the central business district.
“Yesterday, Police advised him (Hakainde Hichilema) that President Lungu will be in town and that the Head of State and the PF will be holding public rallies but he went ahead to dare the Police” says the Minister adding that “As though that is not enough, he goes out to tell lies to the world that his life was under threat. If he is seeking for sympathy from the international community, he will certainly have to do that within the confines of the law.”
The Minister was speaking after conducting an assessment on the extent of the damage on goods and property resulting from an attack on marketeers and residents by UPND cadres.
Hon. Kampyongo who is also the ruling PF’s Chairperson for Youths and Security has reminded the UPND that Zambia has only one Head of State who is President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.
“If Hichilema opts to continue misconducting himself in the manner he is doing, the law will visit him,” says Hon. Kampyongo.
The Home Affairs Minister has urged the Police to ensure that peace returns to Sesheke in the remaining days and the post election period.
“My appeal to you the Police is that you keep vigil of any unruly behaviors and protect innocent citizens in homes and those doing business,” he said.
Meanwhile the Western Province Police Command has assured government that police officers will work tirelessly to ensure calm is restored before, during and after elections.
A district conflict management committee comprising all political parties and the police had given each political party days to campaign and that the opposition UPND leader decided to campaign on days that had been allocated to the ruling PF in order to cause chaos and cry wolf to Zambia and the international community.
TAKE ACTION – REPORT THESE ZANU PF STYLE HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES
You can—and should—report human rights abuses. Even if they are not prosecuted, publicity or the prospect of an investigation can have a restraining effect on the perpetrators.
List the specific Articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that have been violated.
State the facts, as far as possible in chronological order.
Include the date, time and place of the incident(s); name and position of the perpetrator(s); place of detention if applicable; names and addresses of any witnesses and any other important details.
Organizations to report to:
Amnesty International
Human Rights Action Center
Human Rights Watch
Children’s Defense Fund
Other organizations eg ICC, EU, USA, UK govts
Who would believe you?
Withdraw the Police and see how peaceful Sesheke is.
How come the supposedly ruling party victims of political violence in Sesheke dont understand a word of Lozi? Imported? Explain that.
Edgar is Commander in Chief and his police are useless. They obey orders from cadres. The political violence starts and stops with Edgar!!
Sesheke PF violence coordinator calls for reinforcements
4 February 2019
In this audio, PF violence coordinator in the Sesheke parliamentary by election only identified as Mwanza is heard calling for 70 + 70 reinforcement from Kanyama and Lusaka’ Intercity bus station.
Mwanza is calling for more funding and thugs to go and beat up Sesheke residents whom he refers to as ‘ba fontinyu’ (uncivilized, dirty and dull people). See video on zambiawatchdog
Is HH really all that powerful to sway foreign governments plus incite lots of locals to violence?
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema says police fired live ammunition at him and his supporters in Sesheke today.
The incident happened during a political rally in the southwest of the country.
Mr Hichilema’s Spokesman Brian Mwiinga also confirmed the incident in an interview.
“Our lives are in danger as Police and PF cadres are discharging live ammunition at us and our people. We appeal to the Nation to remain calm but steadfast for any eventualities to come,” Mr Hichilema posted on his Facebook page.
And Mr Mwiinga said Mr Hichilema wasn’t hurt in the incident.
“It was shocking, the police just came from nowhere and began discharging live ammunition,” Mr. Mwiinga said.
“Hichilema’s life is in danger,” he said.
Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu was unaware of the incident.
Meanwhile, UPND National Chairperson Mutale Nalumango has complained that the ugly PF violence under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership has once again been experienced in the usually peaceful Sesheke Constituency, in Western Province.
Commenting on the teargasing which happened today in Sesheke, Mrs. Nalumango says from the happenings on the ground, there is no doubt this was yet another assassination attempt at the UPND President Hakainde Hichilema who the PF have been hunting for sometime now.
Mrs. Nalumango says reports so far indicate that the PF thugs, some wearing police uniforms are still hunting for the UPND President, whose whereabouts and safety are unknown.
She said even more importantly, UPND is receiving disturbing news of several of its people being seriously injured after being brutalised and shot by hired PF thugs from various parts of the country.
She has since urged UPND members to remain calm as as the party leadership establish the exact situation regarding Mr. Hichilema, party officials and several other people who are still being hunted by heavily armed hired PF thugs in Sesheke District.
Kampyongo is not different from a witch which kills in the night and be the first to come in the morning to offer consolation. He brings PF police and his friends from Katondo street he used to trade with before becoming luck and be given a too big Ministry he now wants to appear like an angel of light. Why bees spared this kaponya minister?