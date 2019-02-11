Outgoing African Union ( AU )Chairperson Rwanda’s Paul Kagame has thanked the AU member states for entrusting him to lead the organisation in the previous year.

Mr Kagame commended the AU member states for the immense support they rendered during his tenure.

He attributed the achievements scored as a true reflection of the African leaders’ commitment and aspirations demonstrated.

Mr Kagame also welcomed the newly elected leaders Felix Tshisekedi from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Andry Rajoelina from Madagascar to the continental body.

He later handed over the AU chairmanship to Egypt’s Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, who is the incoming.

And during the 32nd Official Opening of the AU Summit this afternoon, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Africa hosts almost a third of the world’s refugees and internally persons.

Mr Guterres observed that although the continent faces many challenges, its governments and citizenry have kept their borders, doors and hearts open to millions in need.

The UN Chief has described Africa’s gesture towards refugees as exemplary.

He says the continent’s generosity to those seeking havens from war and persecution is unmatched.

According to the United Nations High Commission for Refugees(UNHCR) 2018 Report estimates show that 2, 2 75 either died or went missing in search of peaceful lands in which to settle.

Further reports reveal that six people died on average, each day.

And the UNHCR statistics in Zambia as of January 31st, 2019 show that the number of refugees recorded stood at 51, 371.

The statistics were cumulative from Meheba settlement in North-western province; Mayukwayukwa in Western province, self- settled districts in five provinces, Urban areas in Lusaka and Ndola including Mantampala in Luapula’s Nchelenge district.

