Here is a wrap of how the Chipolopolo players fared in Tuesday’s 2018/2019 CAF Champions League group stage action.

SIMBA

Tanzanian champions Simba SC moved from third to second in Group D on Tuesday following a stunning 1-0 home win over leaders and record eight-time African champions Al Ahly of Egypt to avenge the 5-0 away loss they sustained on February 2.

Midfielder Cletus Chama played the full 90 minutes in Dar es Salaam.

Simba have 6 points from four games played with two to go and are a point behind leaders Al Ahly.

Soura of Algeria and DR Congo giants AS Vita are third and fourth on 5 and 4 points respectively

MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was on the bench for the 2016 champions in their 0-0 away Group A draw against 1998 winners ASEC Mimosa on Tuesday in Abidjan.

Sundowns stay second on 7 points, tied with leaders Wydad Casablanca, champions in 1992 and 2017, while ASEC have 4 points.

ORLANDO PIRATES

Pirates suffered their first Group B loss on Tuesday after going down 2-0 away in Tunisia at three-time winners Esperance in Tunis.

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga played the full 90 minutes for the 1995 champions while striker Justin Shonga came on in the 63rd minute.

Pirates are third in Group B on 5 points, three behind Esperance and two adrift of second placed Horoya of Guinea.

TP MAZEMBE

There was no high score result for Mazembe away in Rades,Tunisia on Tuesday of their February 2 record-breaking 8-0 home win in Lubumbashi over 1991 winners Club Africain who this time ensured the contest ended 0-0.

Defender Kabaso Chongo played the full 90 minutes, midfielder Rainford Kalaba came off in the 69th minute while Nathan Sinkala was an unused substitute for the five-time African champions.

Mazembe are second in Group C on 4 points from three games, two behind CS Constantine of Algeria while Club Afrcain are third on 1 point.

[Read 531 times, 531 reads today]