Government has called on the Police to immediately identify perpetrators of political violence from both the ruling Patriotic Front and the opposition United Party for National Development.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says there is need for the law to deal with all perpetrators of political violence.

Ms. Siliya who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister says President Edgar Lungu has made it clear that he will not protect anyone that will be found instigating violence.

She has also condemned the beating of a female journalist of Breeze FM by Political cadres in Lundazi.

Meanwhile Ms. Siliya said government is concerned with the use of excessive force by the Zambia Police Service on citizens.

And the Media Institute of Southern African Zambia has also condemned the attack on Breeze FM Journalist Grace Lungu by alleged Patriotic Front cadres in Lundazi yesterday.

Grace Lungu who was assigned to cover the Mkomba ward by-elections was attacked together with a taxi driver and her personal belongings confiscated on suspicion of being United Party for National Development cadres.

MISA Zambia Vice Chairperson Hyde Haguta is saddened by such attacks as they create an unconducive working environment for the media to carry out their duties.

Mr. Haguta said the Media is a tool for National Development, as such they should be given leverage to carry out their duties without fear or intimidation.

He has also reminded all political players and the general public that the Media is not the enemy but rather a stakeholder in the development of the nation hence they should desist from attacks on the Media and allow them to operate freely.

