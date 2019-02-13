Home Entertainment T-Sean releases “Balance it up” music video Entertainment T-Sean releases “Balance it up” music video February 13, 2019 644 views 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print T-Sean teams up with Bow Chase, Mic Burner and Young Willy for the official music video for “Balance It Up“. The video was directed by The Visual Papi. [Read 350 times, 350 reads today]Related Posts:T-Sean releases “Grateful” music videoT-sean unveils ‘Real Boss’ music videoT-Sean releases “Will you marry me ” VideoT-Sean releases dance video for “Speedometer Burn Up”Ken One and music legend Izrael release “Nilipo” music video Loading... 2 COMMENTS Great Track 0 0 Reply The video is well done 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Great Track
The video is well done