Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela says government has commissioned a team of engineers to assess the structure integrity of all roads and bridges across the country.
Mr. Chitotela says most of the roads and bridges where constructed way back in the UNIP era using cheap material which is why the country has started experiencing a situation where some roads and bridges are being washed away.
He says government is however committed to ensuring that any possible calamities that might happen due to the collapse of bridges and roads in any parts of the country are avoided.
Speaking during the Questions for Oral Answer in Parliament Mr. Chitotela says government is reconstructing old bridges and roads using high quality material.\n\nMr. Chitotela has since urged citizens to help protect and guard infrastructure across the Country”
Do they even know how to assess roads? How long will this project take? How much will it cost?
This is just another scheme to loot public money.
The fact is most of the bad roads were constructed during PF tenure. Why not design and pay for quality roads?
This man Chitotela is a discredited currency, and anything he says will not hold value.
Lungu is bewitched by people from luapula, he sees nothing wrong with what chitotela has done but he arrests chimase and grabs all those properties for him,,,
Believe me this is not baroste bees witchcraft from sesheke, this is lightning witchcraft from luapula its leaves people confused
CHITOTELA MUST GO. CHITOTELA MUST GO. CHITOTELA MUST GO. CHITOTELA MUST GO . CHITOTELA MUST GO. If he stays it meana president Lungu tolerates corruption and soon will crowned high priest of corruption. CHITOTELA MUST GO. We can afford to lose him same way we lost Kambwili. CHITOTELA MUST GO.
What was all the drama about ACC, if we may ask. When did an arrested minister remain in control of government department/s? Surely this country is becoming a joke.
@Ndobo, I think its Chitotela who is son of a witch.
Eric’s prosecution is political, they thought he will take Bahati constituency.
Six out of ten (6/10) …
So disrespectful to unip after giving him free education , it’s almost 30 years since unip left power .
I knew it! UNIP was constructing bridges using cheap material
Don’t insult UNIP, UNIP bridges were left safe, even UNZA was left safe, look at what PF has done with the Chinese its a mess
Ndobo, you have missed the point Maganizo has said the opposite here. Read between the lines and your will get the message from Maganizo, thinking person. Great one, cheap material and now it is time for expensive materials. One bridge now will be equal to a million dollars at the minimum.
Pompwe Iwe, your boss stole from a widow as well, so bonse muli ba pompwe
Send bees in parliament, how can they be listening to that Chitole
I am disappointed that fellow MPs can allow this guy speak in parliament. He is a criminal. Lungu is cant act because he fears losing the volts from the north having lost Chishimba, Kalaba and thinks these will regroup to halt him. He is thus a coward and puts his interest above that of Zambians. Thus fight against corruption is lip service. The head fish itself is rotten.
For example the river crossing on the Chipata to Lundazi Road over the Msuzi River near Lundazi was a corrugated metal culvert structure built over forty years ago. A design flood is the worst flood that can be expected in a given period such as a 10 year period, 100 year period, 1000 year period or a 10,000 year period. The longer the design flood period is, the more expensive and reliable the culvert is. The corrugated metal culvert is placed across the river crossing and soil is placed above it up to the road level. The culvert must be able to pass the flood or if it overtops the culvert the soil above it will be washed away. The washing away of the culvert means that an inadequate or wrong design flood was used.
Cont’d.What is required, therefore, is not an inspection of culverts but a review of the design floods used for the culverts. Bridges are usually constructed of concrete or steel or both and can usually withstand overtopping, The design flood for the Itezhitezhi is a 10,000 year flood. Unless it is physical deterioration of the bridge you cannot just look at a bridge and say the bridge is not properly designed without first looking at the design calculations.
Go back to school, Scouring of underneath foundation and soil liquefaction are major causes of failure, destabilizing the whole structure, in the end you get loss of equilibrium, then collapse.
The flood prediction is for sizing of the structure, overtopping is just an inconvenience or a dis function.overtopping can only slide the deck, get ya facts right Senior fimofimo Engineer
But those are new roads and bridges being washed away badala, if anything the old bridge remains and the new road leading up to the bridge is washed away like we saw just the other day …….
Why do PF lie like this ??? Are the pictures and videos we see all fake ???
UNIP ERA – bridges constructed out of “cheap material” but was away 55 years later
PF Era – 2011 to date – Bridges constructed last less than a rainy season.
What a joke.
Visual Inspection only wont do you any good. you need to predict the remaining life in these structures, using some artificial intelligence techniques.
Now lets see who will remain in the constituted team.
I have heard the President condemning violence from both his party and the UPND which is good. But the bottom line is that he has the key to stop this violence. And also Police need to be retrained on how to control masses – you never start controlling crowds by starting with force – NO NO NO. HH also has to improve by condemning violence in his party ,so far he just condemns the other side’s violence. And we also have people who need to be counselled – look at Sunday Chandas’ tone – always confrontational, this breeds fertile ground for our directionless youth to be fighting…