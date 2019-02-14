Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela says government has commissioned a team of engineers to assess the structure integrity of all roads and bridges across the country.

Mr. Chitotela says most of the roads and bridges where constructed way back in the UNIP era using cheap material which is why the country has started experiencing a situation where some roads and bridges are being washed away.

He says government is however committed to ensuring that any possible calamities that might happen due to the collapse of bridges and roads in any parts of the country are avoided.

Speaking during the Questions for Oral Answer in Parliament Mr. Chitotela says government is reconstructing old bridges and roads using high quality material.



Mr. Chitotela has since urged citizens to help protect and guard infrastructure across the Country”

