The Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kangnaja has disclosed that the Service will fire all officers involved in the brutal assault of party cadres during the Sesheke by-elections.
“Any police officer who took part in brutalising political party cadres in Sesheke on Tuesday will be dismissed from the service,” he said.
The Human Rights Commission has condemned police for excessive use of force to respond to perceived or actual threat to breach of peace by Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres.
Earlier PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that his party is engaging the Zambia Police over the beating of its members by some officers during voting in Sesheke constituency.
Mr Mwila said that the move is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the matter. Mr Mwila has told ZNBC that the PF wants to be exemplary in the Bahati constituency parliamentary by-election.
He has since urged the UPND to ensure that its members do not resort to political violence.
And UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka said his party is calling for national dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution to political violence.
Mr Katuka said the UPND wants an end to the violence that happened in the just- ended Sesheke by elections.
Meanwhile, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri said that she is disappointed that civil society organisations have remained quiet over the brutal beatings of PF youths by police in Sesheke
PF shouldn’t have ferried Inter City cadres to Sesheke to brutalise people. This resulted in a response from UPND cadres. You really can’t blame the Police for beating them up. These PF cadres are a law unto themselves, Police can’t control them.
This man is very f00lish.
The PF cadres have been harassing citizens for years, and now that the police have shown initiative and impartiality, you want to fire them? Nonsense.
Leave these brave police officers alone. It is you that should resign.
In fact, give these Sesheke police officers medals!!!
Fire the upnd police officers hiding in the uniforms. These are the same police officers turning the name if the government into mud. FIRE THEM hh will employ them.
Mr IG but all along they have been brutalizing apposition, NGOS and other members of the public they have not been fired. Just because the brutalized PF cadres then they get fired! You have just proved to every one what they have been saying that you do NOT apply the law equally.
aimed at finding a lasting solution to the matter?? There will never be such a solution until the Police are freed from political machinations. The Police must work independently relying on their professional understanding of the law and not on any political party
IG Kanganja must act now or get fired.
Those cruel offices acted very badly!!Am sure they wanted to impress Kainde,so please fire them all!!
They are heroes and should be given medals.
They do not work for Lungu.
They work for Zambia and its citizens.
In fact, let us send them to state house to sort out the rot.
Those police officers are heroes. They taught PF carders a nice lesson.
In a different situation i’d be applauding this statement; for example the UNZA issue in which Vespers was killed, but in this case this is utter kak from the P.I.G
I. G. sir, why are you compromising your position sir by allowing a party member to dictate to you what should happen to your officers carrying out their duties. Sir how do you allow cadres to rule over you? thugs.? No sir, you cannot compromise trained officers to be ruled and governed by these low lifes. If the police had beaten UPND CADRES THERE WOULD NOT HAVE BEEN THIS REACTION FROM THE PF. My advice to you sir is to step down since it seems your position is not relevant and you can be dictated to by a party secretary general This sir is with all due respect. For the officers that gave those cadres a taste of their own medicine I SALUTE YOU ALL.
This piece of sh!t IG who can even think, what a moron u only act because it is PF cadres, this is all that AIDS infected Mwila who probably went to tell this useless prick PIG to act
When PF cadres beat opposition cadres its tolerated but if opposition cadres retaliate then the whole PF camp is annoyed. Am just using common sense which everyone should use. These guys are so evil.
When UPND where killed and other people you never thought of firing the police, but just because the police grabbed dangerous weapons and they have beaten pf caders then you say you want to fire all those police who was involved.it is not fair kanganja.
No matter what we call those lads beaten up by police, they have rights too to be treated in accordance and balance of the Law.
I like police, I don’t like to hear of them being fired. Imagine the training that goes into training them. The cost. Also it’s counterproductive for us citizens as it means indirect cutting of police available on the Street to our detriment. They should be suspended pending further training in dealing with rioting, violent emotional citizens.
Sacking police does not happen easily in Western countries, even after they kill civilians. Suspend on full pay.
For your own information, Kaizer and Amos are already drafting your dismissal letter. How many times have cadres from the opposition been brutalized and you fired nobody?
I am not a Police Officer but why is it that we condemn everything a Police Officer does. When they don’t respond, we condemn them and call them all sorts of names. We even accuse them of being PF Cadres, unprofessional, even calling for the resignation of IG. Today the Police have done a commendable job by inflicting violence on violent people. How else where you expecting them to respond to these terrorist? We have failed as a nation by raising these children in this manner. The Church although being too vocal now have also failed to instill discipline in these children becaues there interest is only tythe nowadays. Bwana IG, SPARE THE POLICE. FOR ONCE SHOW US THAT YOU ARE THERE AND NOT A CADRE. When are you going to protect your men?
The PIG cant always be dancing to the whims of the PF cadres
The IG needs his mental capacity to be checked,what he was suppose to say is ,those pf cadres who wore police uniform will be dealt with as its a serous crime to impersonate ,and second he would have outlined what his best plan of action to deter future violence during elections.WHAT DID THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY REPORT SAY ON VOTING PATTERN AND VIOLENCE?why is it that in opposition stronghold bye election ,violence always occur and yet ku pf stronghold its peaceful.my opinion is pf wants to grab those opp.seats by force as there hope is intimidating the locals .
These cadres can be a nuisance at times. I commend the police for the job well done. Those officers need to be honored for executing their duties with distinction. They deserve a promotion not ifyo ulelanda kanganja.
I hope this didn’t come from the P.I.G (Police Inspector General)
If they are fired, let UPND take the dismissals to court. Time for change has come