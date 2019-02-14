The Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kangnaja has disclosed that the Service will fire all officers involved in the brutal assault of party cadres during the Sesheke by-elections.

“Any police officer who took part in brutalising political party cadres in Sesheke on Tuesday will be dismissed from the service,” he said.

The Human Rights Commission has condemned police for excessive use of force to respond to perceived or actual threat to breach of peace by Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres.

Earlier PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has said that his party is engaging the Zambia Police over the beating of its members by some officers during voting in Sesheke constituency.

Mr Mwila said that the move is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the matter. Mr Mwila has told ZNBC that the PF wants to be exemplary in the Bahati constituency parliamentary by-election.

He has since urged the UPND to ensure that its members do not resort to political violence.

And UPND Secretary General Steven Katuka said his party is calling for national dialogue aimed at finding a lasting solution to political violence.

Mr Katuka said the UPND wants an end to the violence that happened in the just- ended Sesheke by elections.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri said that she is disappointed that civil society organisations have remained quiet over the brutal beatings of PF youths by police in Sesheke

