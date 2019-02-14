The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has said that it will petition the Sesheke parliamentary by-election owing to violence, intimidation and brutality by the opposition UPND.

PF Secretary General Davis Mwila said that the PF lost the election in Sesheke not due to unpopularity in Western Province, but because of the intimidation of voters by the UPND.

Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr Mwila thanked the PF membership in Western Province and the campaign team for enduring the situation in Sesheke.

Mr Mwila has also congratulated the PF membership for scooping all seven ward by elections across the country.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has called on the Police to undertake investigations into the violence that occurred during the just ended by-elections.

ECZ Public Relations Manager, MARGARET CHIMANSE said that the commission has noted with regret the violence that occurred during the elections in Sesheke, Lundazi and Mufumbwe.

Ms CHIMANSE said the commission is concerned that such violence makes it impossible for the electorate to freely exercise their right to vote.

She said in a statement to ZNBC News that the Commissions mandate is to conduct free and fair elections and hence the reliance on law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order during elections.

And the Commission has strongly urged political party leaders to take responsibility and demonstrate leadership by condemning political violence.

