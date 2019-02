Vice President Inonge Wina has arrived back in the country.

Mrs. Wina was in India for a medical check-up.

The plane carrying Mrs. Wina touched down at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport at 14:30 hours Zambian time.

Mrs. Wina was received by Permanent Secretary in the office of the vice President Stephen Mwansa.

And in an interview with ZNBC News, Mr. Mwansa said the vice president is ready for work.

