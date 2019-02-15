The first-ever FAZ Women’s Charity Shield will be held this Saturday, February 16 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

The final will pit the Copperbelt League champions, Indeni Roses, and Midlands League winners, Green Buffaloes, for women’s football second domestic silverware.

Saturday’ match will also see key Shepolopolo stars reunited on opposing sides for the first time since their 2018 Women’s AFCON outing in Ghana in November where Zambia made an impressive showing but exited at the group stage.

Shepolopolo first-choice and Buffaloes goalkeeper Hazel Nali will come face-to-face with Indeni Roses striker Rachel Kundananji.

Kundananji had a memorable debut season with Shepolopolo scoring seven goals in all international outings, two more than captain and ex-Buffaloes striker Barbara Banda who moved to Spanish club Logrono last October.

Three of Kundananji’s goals came at the Women’s AFCON and the spotlight will be on her this Saturday to inspire Indeni Roses to a historic first Charity Shield final win.

