Enjoy this soothing collaboration between Producer/Songwriter Chawana and the Soulful Ariel. You Deserve talks about a man telling a woman the kind of love that she deserves from a man, it’s a thought provoking / confrontational song challenging a Proverbs 31 woman against settling for less in a relationship. In a generation were pure/real love is scarce, the onus is on the few good men to show women what they really deserve.

Download/Listen to the song HERE

