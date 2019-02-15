Elite Foods a leading South African Company that has developed a World Bank Approved Integrated Value Chain Model will be in the Country on Monday to look at Investing in the Northern Province.

Elite Foods Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ball whose Company attended the Invest in Zambia Conference in South Africa last year at which Authorities marketed opportunities in Northern Province has confirmed this to the Office of the Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga.

Mr. Ball says his Company with operations across the African Continent is thrilled by the Agriculture opportunities in the Province as presented during the Conference last year.

He said the company whose model has been given a thumbs up by leading Financial analysts wishes to take advantage of the Provinces huge expanse of Water and Land to develop an effective Value Chain in Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Tourism.

Mr. Ball will be leading a team of Experts who will meet several authorities at Provincial Administration, Ministry of Agriculture and the Zambia Development Agency.

The Northern Provincial Administration was invited to the Invest in Zambia Conference last year by the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria as a build up to the Northern Province Investment Expo held last November.

Mr. Kamanga said he is happy that the marketing at the event has resulted in Elite Foods to come for follow up visit which may culminate in an Investment that will not only create a market for our farmers but also hundreds of jobs.

He said whilst in the Country the delegation is also expected to visit Kasama, Mporokoso, Lunte and Mungwi to look at possible areas of Investment.

Mr. Kamanga said the provincial administration is grateful to Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa Emmanuel Mwamba for the opportunity to market the Province and the many Investors that came to the Expo and continue to explore the opportunities.

