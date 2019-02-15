The wife to Nalolo Independent member of parliament George Imbuwa has filed for divorce in the Lusaka High Court claiming that her husband has abandoned his matrimonial home as he has been staying at Parliament motel since 2016.
In a divorce petition filed in principal registry, Ushe Mweemba Imbuwa stated that the couple married under customary law on December 5, 2007 and subsequently registered their marriage under the provisions of the Marriage Act on November 21, 2011, adding that they lived as husband and wife since 2007.
Mrs. Imbuwa wants the court to dissolve the marriage because it has broken down irretrievably as the husband has denied her conjugal rights since September 2017.
She stated that when her husband only goes home when Parliament is not in session, but sleeps in a separate room.
Mrs. Imbuwa claims that her husband does not eat home cooked meals with the rest of the family and only consumes food which he buys from restaurants.
The couple has three children together and the legislator has another three from his previous marriage.
Kkkkkkkkk where is Ndobo?? These Lozis have joined my 3 MP friends from Luapula. Just 2 weeks ago, I got a call from the MP asking for usual donors to constiuency. I asked about how was rain pattern for cassava farmers like me.
I joked about the mango, he answered he hasn’t been ku Mushimba or had mango since 2017!!!
Ati aweee honorable mulebepa fye, he was like “.. seriously boyi, na bamulamu bobe is wondering”.
This marriage just has issues. 3 children from previous marriage? This is the source of their problems, what happened to the first marriage? Again they will remarry and next time they will say they have 6 children from previous marriages.
I have been to parliament motel near ZNBC at least 3 times. One time was a weekend to drop off a drunk MP (sorry my friends).
That is a brothel!!!
There is cooking, loud music, etc.
Worse was the KIND of women I saw there. Lord have mercy…
Who is footing the bill for this wasteful senior civil servant? Imagine the cost of accommodating and food at Parley Motel plus paying for the fuel from Nalolo to Lusaka in those luxury SUVs these dull guys drive! And how do his constituents see him if he is always whoring at Parley Hotel in Lusaka? This is why I keep saying that govt is spending too much money on senior govt officers including MPs both opposition and ruling who are just a complete waste of govt resources. Use that money on hospitals so that we don’t evacuate you guys to SAS Africa Or India where those pathologists will only crack jokes at your 100 plus diseases and rotten bodies as they send you back in coffins. Better you die at home with some respect.
This MP ni chilalelale and the now Mrs. Imbuwa is just and was, from the start, a gold digger. She will have known from the start that this Nalolo Independent member of parliament was a jerk. She might have even just grabbed him from the mother or mothers of the three children. Now she is playing the sympathy card to grab the unsuspecting MP.s amassed wealthy and dig into the Gratuity. Fusekeni bamayo tou are just another one of Puss!e power or bottom power list of ladies alluded to by @[Read 1 times, 1 reads today] ! We really have to move on quickly from you.
Iam sure he has also abandoned his constituency but when he loses his seat he will go back and make peace with his wife.To the wife I advise her not worry but wait until he loses his seat as mp everything will return to normal
What a crazy week in Zambia,
– Sesheke saga
– Chitotela puffs in parliament, everyone runs out.
– pictures of mansions ati Eric
– ba Inonge is back 20 years younger
– Mwakalombe uthomba tuma journalists ku Ndola.
– MPs losing wives because of free PowerSx at Parliament motel
– Nkana won, but Zesco lost
What a week!!!
Heeeesh- Got 3 more hours to work, go home pass out on her.
And these are our so called leaders and aspiring to be in cabinet once UPND forms government.
No WONDER THE BIBLE commands us NOT to divorce,it’s an obvious fact that comrade Imbuwa imbuwa has lost interest in HIS marriage.Maybe the ISSUE to considere about is upbringing of their children.This is very important before they put their selfishness into DIVORCE issues.
I am sure he had something new at paliament and lost appetite for wife.
After Natural Power drink was banned most marriages are on hold.
Today is a crazy day for Ministers, permanent secretaries and MPs. The ruling PF( Copperbelt minister and PS in the Ndola journalist saga ) and UPND working together with side guzas and ules. This is not the development or unity we asked for, but it is a start kikikikikiki.
If only we could be patient enough to ask why the husband has been behaving like this!!!!!