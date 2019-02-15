Opposition Members of Parliament this morning walked out of Parliament when Housing and Infrastructure Minister, Ronald Chitolela stood to respond to questions during the Oral and Answer session.

The MPs walked out of the house on two occasions when Mr. Chitotela was asked to respond by the House Speaker.

Leader of the opposition Jack Mwiimbu said the MPs are resolved that they will continue boycotting Mr Chitotela’s answers in Parliament in order to press for his dismissal.

Mr Mwiimbu said the MPs will not allow Mr Chitotela to address the House when he is facing corruption charges.

And UPND Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya said the MPs could not listen to a minister who is a suspect in criminal cases.

In the first instance, the opposition MPs walked when Mr. Chitolela was responding to Shang’ombo Member of Parliament Mubika Mubika who asked him on the construction of communication towers in his area.

The MP’s also walked out when Mr. Chitotela was responding to Manyinga Member of Parliament Robert Lihefu on the stalled construction of a police station in Manyinga district.

