Home Lifestyle Photo Gallery Pictures of Seized Property allegedly belonging former Zambia Air Force commander Eric... LifestylePhoto Gallery Pictures of Seized Property allegedly belonging former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense February 15, 2019 1,546 views 16 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense Seized property alleged to belong to former Zambia Air Force commander Eric Chimense [Read 1,070 times, 1,070 reads today]Related Posts:President Edgar Lungu with Air Force Commander Lt Gen Eric Chimese at the official opening of Zambia airforce L15 Flight SimulatorDEC arrest Former Zambia Air Force Commander for various criminal activitiesExpired mealie-meal belonging to Superior Milling seizedAnything that claims lives is a threat to National Security, says Zambia Air Force CommanderZambia Air Force announces plans to establish a dedicated air ambulance Loading... 16 COMMENTS Bapompwe. This is just a tip of the iceberg Lungu and his cabinet are worse 13 2 Reply There is time for everything, sadly for PF this is the beginning of the end. UPND start preparing for your time, and now is the beginning of your time. Ala ba PF mukose it’s just gonna get worse. 4 8 When we tell u PF is a den of thieves, you call us names. Chimese was at the centre of rigging during 2016 elections. Hes the one who introduced PF law that when Lungu is campaigning in a province, opposition should not campaign. Now you know why. This is just the tip of the iceberg. Chitotela & Chimese were dull to invest in Lusaka property. Lungu & other “clever” PF ministers have bigger property & dollar accounts in Joburg, Dubai, Swaziland, Uganda etc. 5 3 Even the chairs chabe look like mu first class mu ndeke! What’s the estimated cost of all this before we start talking amiss Meanwhile, where are we headed as a country? This is a time we are supposed to progress and not accumulation of enormous wealth by an individual and the expense of the poor masses. 12 2 Reply KULILA.MWIIBALA! He just did as per instruction. 2 2 Reply He is quilty, no jury needed send him and let him rot in prison. All that dosh could have saved lives in hospitals across the country. 2 2 Reply Our prayers are been answered , God you are faithful. sELFISHNESS at it highest you even remove meal allowance from the students some who at there homes cannot even eat three meals and their hope is education. Continue praying because God promised that he will never leave nor forsake us. He never slumbers but watches at the right time things unfold. Psalm 121:2-4 – Deuteronomy 31:6. In everything with thanks giving—– Philippians 4:6. What does benefit you win the whole world and lose your soul in the end , why not share the little with others.Judge not let God alone handle this situation and he will guide this to the end so that some people may repent and start understanding why Christ came. let me other happy that is Christ like.God bless and protect Zambia. Isaiah 54:17 1 1 Reply POOOOOOMPWEEEEEE!!! Just a mere soldier, with a humble education background whose career and livelihood depended on meager taxpayers’ money. Instead of being grateful, this man goes and steals from the poor people, from the very persons who have been looking after him. Let him go in for life. A law should also be passed where a retired service chief convicted of corrupt activities MUST be removed from the payroll. No need for the govt paying retired commanders when they’ve already looted our coffers. Lobby your MPs to bring a motion to Parliament 27 0 Reply Don’t lose focus. Let’s deal with the thief who’s caught. Canga baseka uwacelwa. Why brining Lungu in? Ubupuba muleke. This guy was truly a big thief. In Zambia there is money indeed. 3 0 Reply Our prayers are been answered , God you are faithful. SELFISHNESS at it’s highest you even remove meal allowance from the students some who at their homes cannot even eat three meals and their hope is education. Continue praying because God promised that he will never leave nor forsake us. He never slumbers but watches at the right time things unfold. Psalm 121:2-4 – Deuteronomy 31:6. In everything with thanksgiving—– Philippians 4:6. What does it benefit to win the whole world and lose your soul in the end , why not share the little with others.Judge not let God alone handle this situation and he will guide this to the end so that some people may repent and start understanding why Christ came. Make other happy that is Christ like.God bless and protect Zambia. Isaiah 54:17 0 1 Reply He is quilty beyond reasonable doubt , no jury needed send him and let him rot in prison. All that dosh could have saved lives in hospitals across the country. 1 1 Reply That’s how a CRIB NOT a house GRAB IT AND GIVE ECL AS PRESIDENTIAL RETIREMENT HOME. Lock Chimanse to set a GOOD example of PUNISHMENT FOR ABUSE OF PUBLIC RESOURCES This could have bought 3 Fighter Jets, a ground radar system, anti-aircraft batteries and training for 100 Cadets. THIS GROSS. Ubomba mwibala . . . . ECL to blame???? 1 0 Reply And the masses are suffering… 0 0 Reply Makes Chiluba seem like an angel! Maybe Lungu is on to something with his Bemba and thieving comments after all 2 0 Reply Too bad for you Lungu though,,,, whether clean or not this still rubs on you! 0 1 Reply Kikikikikikokik awe Zambia has rich people, A solder with K400 salary per month. Well done Chinese you know how to save money and build cheaply. Kikikik mtonga zambia breeds 0 0 Reply LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.
Bapompwe. This is just a tip of the iceberg Lungu and his cabinet are worse
There is time for everything, sadly for PF this is the beginning of the end. UPND start preparing for your time, and now is the beginning of your time. Ala ba PF mukose it’s just gonna get worse.
When we tell u PF is a den of thieves, you call us names. Chimese was at the centre of rigging during 2016 elections. Hes the one who introduced PF law that when Lungu is campaigning in a province, opposition should not campaign. Now you know why.
This is just the tip of the iceberg. Chitotela & Chimese were dull to invest in Lusaka property.
Lungu & other “clever” PF ministers have bigger property & dollar accounts in Joburg, Dubai, Swaziland, Uganda etc.
Even the chairs chabe look like mu first class mu ndeke! What’s the estimated cost of all this before we start talking amiss Meanwhile, where are we headed as a country? This is a time we are supposed to progress and not accumulation of enormous wealth by an individual and the expense of the poor masses.
KULILA.MWIIBALA! He just did as per instruction.
He is quilty, no jury needed send him and let him rot in prison. All that dosh could have saved lives in hospitals across the country.
Our prayers are been answered , God you are faithful. sELFISHNESS at it highest you even remove meal allowance from the students some who at there homes cannot even eat three meals and their hope is education. Continue praying because God promised that he will never leave nor forsake us. He never slumbers but watches at the right time things unfold. Psalm 121:2-4 – Deuteronomy 31:6.
In everything with thanks giving—– Philippians 4:6. What does benefit you win the whole world and lose your soul in the end , why not share the little with others.Judge not let God alone handle this situation and he will guide this to the end so that some people may repent and start understanding why Christ came. let me other happy that is Christ like.God bless and protect Zambia. Isaiah 54:17
POOOOOOMPWEEEEEE!!!
Just a mere soldier, with a humble education background whose career and livelihood depended on meager taxpayers’ money. Instead of being grateful, this man goes and steals from the poor people, from the very persons who have been looking after him. Let him go in for life.
A law should also be passed where a retired service chief convicted of corrupt activities MUST be removed from the payroll. No need for the govt paying retired commanders when they’ve already looted our coffers. Lobby your MPs to bring a motion to Parliament
Don’t lose focus. Let’s deal with the thief who’s caught. Canga baseka uwacelwa. Why brining Lungu in? Ubupuba muleke.
This guy was truly a big thief. In Zambia there is money indeed.
Our prayers are been answered , God you are faithful. SELFISHNESS at it’s highest you even remove meal allowance from the students some who at their homes cannot even eat three meals and their hope is education. Continue praying because God promised that he will never leave nor forsake us. He never slumbers but watches at the right time things unfold. Psalm 121:2-4 – Deuteronomy 31:6.
In everything with thanksgiving—– Philippians 4:6. What does it benefit to win the whole world and lose your soul in the end , why not share the little with others.Judge not let God alone handle this situation and he will guide this to the end so that some people may repent and start understanding why Christ came. Make other happy that is Christ like.God bless and protect Zambia. Isaiah 54:17
He is quilty beyond reasonable doubt , no jury needed send him and let him rot in prison. All that dosh could have saved lives in hospitals across the country.
That’s how a CRIB NOT a house
GRAB IT AND GIVE ECL AS PRESIDENTIAL RETIREMENT HOME.
Lock Chimanse to set a GOOD example of PUNISHMENT FOR ABUSE OF PUBLIC RESOURCES
This could have bought 3 Fighter Jets, a ground radar system, anti-aircraft batteries and training for 100 Cadets. THIS GROSS.
Ubomba mwibala . . . . ECL to blame????
And the masses are suffering…
Makes Chiluba seem like an angel! Maybe Lungu is on to something with his Bemba and thieving comments after all
Too bad for you Lungu though,,,, whether clean or not this still rubs on you!
Kikikikikikokik awe Zambia has rich people, A solder with K400 salary per month. Well done Chinese you know how to save money and build cheaply. Kikikik mtonga zambia breeds