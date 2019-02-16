Power Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu has praised his players’ character during Saturday’s hard-earned 2-0 Kitwe derby victory over Nkana away at Nkana Stadium.

The derby saw both of Power’s goal scorers sent off while Nkana had a second half penalty that an inspired goalkeeper Lawrence Mulenga kept-out after he had earlier made dramatic first half stops to deny Kelvin Mubanga, Jacob Ngulube and Fred Tshimenga.

“The derby is never an easy game. You saw the emotions shown by the players we lost two players by sent-off at least but we managed to contain the pressure in the last twenty minutes with two men down and we managed to keep clean sheet,” Kaindu said.

Power scored through Alex Ngonga and Christian Ntouba in the 13th and 67th minutes respectively but both players were sent off in quick succession in the 72nd minute.

Ntouba was first off after a head-butt on a Nkana player while Alex Ngonga walked when he fought back against Mubanga and Walter Bwalya who assaulted him as he questioned referee Derrick Kafuli’s decision to send off his teammate.

Meanwhile, in between that late drama,Mulenga denied Mubanga from the spot in the 72nd minute before a nine-man Power held on to end their two match losing run and also stay unbeaten in the Kitwe derby against Nkana for a third match with two wins and a draw.

Power rise from eighth to sixth on 6 points, three behind Pool B leaders Green Eagles who replaced Buildcon at the top following a 1-0 home win over the Ndola side in Choma.

Nkana drop from fourth to seventh on 5 points after sustaining their first Pool B loss after four games played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK Four

POOL A

16/02/2019

Red Arrows 1-Green Buffaloes 0

Nakambala Leopards 1-Kabwe Warriors 1

Lusaka Dynamos 1-Prison Leopards 0

Kitwe United 2-Mufulira Wanderers 0

17/02/2019

Zesco United-Zanaco

POOL B

Green Eagles 1-Buildcon 0

Lumwana Radiants 0-Napsa Stars 1

Nkana 0-Power Dynamos 2

Circuit City 2-Forest Rangers 1

Nkwazi 1-FC MUZA 0

[Read 35 times, 33 reads today]