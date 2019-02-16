Kitwe giants Nkana and Power Dynamos on Satutday go head-to-head in the first installment of the big derby at Nkana Stadium in Wusakile.

Pride is at stake as Nkana and Power meet in their fourth Pool B match of the transitional 2019 FAZ Super Division season.

Nkana have posted one win and two draws prior to meeting Power, who have suffered two consecutive losses after starting the season with victory.

In their latest league match, Power lost 1-0 to Nkwazi at home in Kitwe on the same day Nkana forced a 2-2 draw at Forest in Ndola.

“We are not underrating Power even though they lost their last match.Every game is new and different. We are hoping for a good game,” striker Ronald Kampamba said.

Underfire Power coach Kelvin Kaindu will be hoping to maintian his unbeaten run in the derby after a rocky start to the season.

“If we play well in the derby, we can get a positive result,” Power coach Kelvin Kaindu said.

Power last season edged Nkana 2-1 in Wusakile and the return match in Ndeke finished 2-2

