President Edgar Lungu has urged Patriotic Front (PF) structures to start mobilising ahead of the 2021 general election. President Lungu said that time has come for the party to take review of its performance and devise a strategy to enable the PF retain power.

Speaking when he addressed party members in Kanchibiya district, the Head of State said the mobilisation should not be taken only for campaigns, but as an exercise to grow the party. President Lungu also urged party members to embrace those who have shown interest to join the ruling party.

Meanwhile, State House has said that President Edgar Lungu will continue to undertake an audit of developmental projects around the country to ensure that are all completed.

President Lungu is concerned that developmental projects in Muchinga Province as well as other provinces remain stalled despite funds being disbursed to complete the projects

Special Assistant to President Lungu for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said that the Head of State wants to ensure that developmental projects are expeditiously completed within the specified and contracted time frame.

Addressing journalists at Lusaka ZAF Base on arrival from Muchinga Province, Mr Chanda said the President will not allow any incompetence by civil servants and contractors in completing development projects so that Zambians can benefit from using them.

The Special Assistant to President Lungu for Press and Public Relations said the Head of State has since directed that Ministry of Finance and all spending agencies work together as one government functionary to ensure that infrastructure and developmental projects are adequately financed.

Mr Chanda said President Lungu wants all bottlenecks sorted out that are making projects to stall despite disbursement of funds by government to contractors.

He pointed out that if left unchecked the stalling of projects and extension of project timeframes can breed corruption in the procurement process and delivery of developmental projects.

President Lungu was recently in Muchinga Province to inspect and commission developmental projects in the region.

The President was received by Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, and senior government and PF party officials.

