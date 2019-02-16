Opposition UPND Sinjembela Member of Parliament Mubika Mubika has been charged and arrested for theft of over One hundred and ten, 50 kilogramme bags of Maize.

The bags of maize are property of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit and where stored at the Shangombo Food Reserve Agency (FRA) depot in Western Province.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed the arrest of Mr. Mubika 45, to ZNBC News today and that the law maker was detained at Chilenje Police Post.

Mrs. Katongo explained that the theft is alleged to have occurred between August 9 and 10th 2016 in Shangombo. The Sinjembela law maker has since been released on bond.

