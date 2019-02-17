Patriotic Front (PF) members have called on all political parties to co-exist for the promotion of unity, peace and security in Western Province.

Western Province PF Chairperson, Charles Mutukwa has advised all political players in the province to be tolerant of each other and allow peace to reign.

Mr Mututwa said political instability is a recipe for retardation of the country’s development thus, the need for various political parties to embrace peace.

The PF Chairperson was speaking in Mongu when he held a dialogue meeting with both Patriotic Front (PF) and United Party for National Development (UPND) members in the region.

Mr Mututwa has described the crash which occurred between the ruling PF and UPND parties over the operation of the main Mongu bus station on Thursday and Friday last week as unfortunate.

He said police have instituted investigations into the matter adding that, anyone who will be found wanting will be dealt with firmly irrespective of which political party they belongs to.

Earlier, Western PF Provincial Secretary, Mulenga Tembo said peace and unity is the prime base on which development is anchored and has since called on police in the area to heighten their operations to ensure that the safety of citizens is guaranteed.

Meanwhile, some Mongu residents have thanked the PF leaderships for the dialogue meeting adding that, the stance will reconcile the two political parties and restore peace and security in the province.

Kelvin Mukunda, a market chairperson was quick to advise all political players not to be divided on political grounds but develop the country

