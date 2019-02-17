Zambezi Portland Cement Executive Director Gomeli Litana has advised the public to note that Finsbury investments is not part of the share holders of the Zambezi Portland Cement.

In a notice made available to the media, Mr Litana said Finsbury has not complied with the high court order for the company to pay the amount stated in Court of Appeal judgement of 31st January 2019.

Judge Mwinde Siavwapa ordered the appellant Finsbury Investment Limited Director Rajan Mahtani to pay the sum of K580 million within 90 days to the respondents Antonio Ventriglia and Manuela Sebastaini.

The said amount represents 580,000,000 shares transferred to the appellant representing 58% transfer of 1,000,000,000 share capital authorized by ZPC and allocated to the respondents at K1.00 per value per share.

Litana said until the Finsbury Investment Limited pays the said amount the only shareholders will remain Antonio Ventriglia and Manuela Sebastaini.

“This notice serves to inform the general public that Finsbury Investments Ltd had still not complied with the amount stated on the Judgement of the 31st January 2019.

“I therefore wish to state that until the current shareholder being Mr. Antonio Ventriglia and Mrs Manuela Sebastiani do not recieve the amount of K580,000,000 (Kwacha five hundred and eight million only) plus interest, Finsbury investment ltd shall not be a legal shareholder of Zambezi Portland Cement.”

Litana further advised Finsbury Investment to stop appointing what he termed as “purported interim CEOs”.

He added that the company should comply with the ruling as no one is above the law in the country.

“Finsbury Investment Ltd shall also refrain from appointing purported intrim CEOs at this point in time as this can only be done once it has complied with the payment. No one is above the law in Zambia,” he said

