TODAY’S SCRIPTURE:

…And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ.

(Ephesians 3:17–18, NIV)

TODAY’S WORD:

You may have things in your life that seem dead—a relationship, a business, your health. Jesus would say to you that He has power over death. God’s love can bring that relationship back to life that seems dead to you and take it to an entirely new level. Maybe you feel that you have a “dead-end job,” or maybe you think your life is going nowhere and you have no purpose. We want to encourage you today! The same power that raised Jesus from the dead can revitalize your career and put you on a path of success. If you start believing again, God is going to resurrect what you thought was dead. You may have tried and failed, but dreams that you’ve given up on are going to suddenly come back to life. Problems that looked permanent are going to suddenly turn around. God has the final say. He hasn’t changed His mind.

PRAYER FOR TODAY:

God, today I will be surrounded by Your favor and no weapon formed against me will prosper. You have power over death and I believe that transformative power can bring hope, peace, joy, and fulfillment to my life. In Jesus’ Name – Amen.

