The opposition UPND says its resolve to move a fresh motion in Parliament to have President Edgar Lungu impeached is more alive this year than ever before.

UPND senior advisor to the president Douglas Syakalima says his party has noticed that President Lungu has allegedly continued to breach the Constitution despite its earlier warning to impeach him last year.

Mr. Syakalima says the UPND’s options are thus still active and that the party has not relented at achieving this goal.

He has disclosed to Q-News that his party is currently putting a few things together to push its agenda to have President Lungu impeached.

Mr. Syakalima, who is also Chirundu Member of Parliament states that his party has realized that President Lungu is allegedly a stubborn politician.

He says the UPND does not think the Zambian people need a President who can, from its observation, refer to the brutalization of citizens by the Zambia Police as maintaining law and order.

UPND senior advisor to the president says his party therefore has more things against the President they feel are adequate enough to have him prematurely removed from office.

He says his party does not however think as the ruling PF leader, President Lungu should be at this point excluded from the National Dialogue.

And an attempt to get a response from the President’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda via telephone proved futile by post time.

Mr. Chanda’s phone went answered.

