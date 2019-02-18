CABINET has approved the roadmap for the engagement of stakeholders to consider and validate the draft Constitution. That also includes the subsequent publication of the draft Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill, 2019.

The 4th Cabinet meeting which was chaired by President Edgar Lungu today is of the view that it is important to re-engage various stakeholders.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya disclosed this in a statement released to ZNBC News this evening.

Ms Siliya said Cabinet is of the view that this will provide Zambians with an opportunity to contribute to the process and validate their earlier contributions to the draft Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill, 2019.

And Ms Siliya said Cabinet has also approved for publication and introduction in Parliament during the current sitting, the Electoral Commission of Zambia – ECZ- (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

She said the objectives of the Bill are to revise the functions of the Commission and revise the procedure for the removal of a member of the Commission.

Ms Siliya said the proposal to amend the current ECZ Act is aimed at adopting international best practices where the functions of the Commission are concerned and especially that the Act is silent on the qualifications and security of tenure of the members of the commission.

She further said functions of the Commission need to be streamlined and harmonised with the Electoral Process Act No. 35 of 2016, for purposes of clarity and ease of reference, respectively.

Ms Siliya said the meeting also approved the 2018 to 2030 Smart Zambia e-Government Master Plan.

This follows the launch by President Lungu of the Smart Zambia Transformation Agenda in September 2015, during the address to Parliament.

The e-Government Master Plan will ensure an integrated approach to the development of electronic government and related Information and Communication Technology (ICT) services.

Ms SILIYA said the plan aims to digitise Line Ministries, Public Service Agencies and Local Authorities.

