A team of Engineers from Japan has completed a three-week feasibility study of Luangwa bridge in Eastern province.

Housing and Infrastructure development Minister Ronald Chitotela has disclosed this to ZNBC News in Lusaka.

Mr. Chitotela said the move is as a result of an agreement between Zambia and Japan following a recent trip that President Edgar Lungu under took to that country.

The construction of Luangwa bridge is a grant by the Japanese government to Zambia.

Mr. Chitotela said the bridge will be 5-hundred meters longer than the current one which is 3-hundred meters.

He said the second and third feasibility study is yet to be undertaken to ascertain the final costs of the project.

And Mr. Chitotela said the Msuzi bridge that collapsed in Lundazi is expected to be opened next week.

He also said works on the collapsed Lunzuwa Bridge in Mpulungu are currently going on well and will be given to a contractor yet to be identified.

