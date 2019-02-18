Zesco United coach George Lwandamina has applauded his charges for overcoming the jet-lag to hold Zanaco in Sunday’s 2019 FAZ Super Division Pool A top two clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

Zesco jumped straight back into league action over the weekend barely 48 hours after their grueling trip back home from Ghana on Friday afternoon where they lost 2-1 away in Kumasi on Wednesday to Asante Kotoko in a CAF Confederation Cup Group C match.

“Tough game of course, you know Zanaco of late have been playing some good football scoring many goals and us coming from Ghana losing two, if not three days of training, I commend the boys,” Lwandamina said.

“They have done something else, I didn’t even expect them to go this far, they have tried their best.”

The result saw both unbeaten teams’ 100 percent starts to the 2019 season come to end.

Zanaco stay top of Pool A on 10 points from four games played.

Zesco also stay put at number two and are still three points behind on 7 points with a match in hand.

Lwandamina’s next league match will be on February 26 when they visit Kabwe Warriors in a rescheduled Week Two game.

But before then, Zesco return to Group C action this Sunday, February 24 when they host Al Hilal of Sudan.

