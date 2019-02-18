Zambia’s first Kidney transplant patient have fully recovered are are doing well. This came to light when the duo, Dr. Jacob Kasweshi and his brother, paid a courtesy call on the Minister and asked him to convey their profound gratitude to President Edgar Lungu, for the great support he rendered them through out the process of the operation.

Last year the University Teaching Hospital successfully conducted its first ever kidney transplant surgery. Announcing the development, Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya said a team of medics and surgeons from India and Zambia successfully conducted the four hour surgery coinciding with Zambia’s 54th Independence anniversary.

The minister announced that the team was led by a lead Zambian surgeon Dr Michael Mbambiko supported by an expert surgeon from India and a team from India and in conjunction with specialty hospitals from India and the University teaching hospital.

Dr Chilufya said that the successful operation eased the pressure and costs of referring patients abroad which costs government about 2 million United States dollars annually.

Dr Chilufya also stated that the surgery was a milestone in attaining universal health coverage and it will make Zambia become a centre of excellence in the region and in turn promote medical tourism.

