Director of National Parks and Wildlife Paul Zyambo says there are no animals being airlifted from any of Zambia’s National Parks as being reported in some sections of the media.

Reacting to an article that appeared in the Zambia Daily Mail dated 15 February 2019, Mr. Zyambo said that some poaching syndicates have used helicopters in the poaching of rhinos in some parts of the region but not in Zambia.

He indicated that illegal activities in protected areas are sophisticated, transnational and that other equipment is used in such activities.

The article stated that Mr. Zyambo had said wildlife trafficking is sophisticated because traffickers fly into the country with helicopters and airlift animals.

It further said that people who were stealing animals were from other countries who fly in to drug animals and fly them out of the National Parks.

