Seven wildlife offenders have been convicted and sentenced for various wildlife crimes by the High Court in Chipata and Subordinate Courts in Solwezi, Kalulushi and Mwinilunga.

The High Court sitting in Chipata sentenced Mangani Phiri to five years imprisonment with hard labour for Unlawful Possession of Protected Animal, namely one live pangolin, contrary to section 130(1) (a) of the Zambia Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015.

Mangani was convicted by the Katete Subordinate Court and committed to the High Court for sentencing.

In another case, The Solwezi Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced Esther Malata 38 to five years imprisonment with hard labor for Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, namely 17 kg of ivory, contrary to sections 130 (2) of the Zambia Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015.

The Solwezi Subordinate Court also convicted Francis Samanenga 60 and fined him K45, 000 with three years’ imprisonment with hard labor in default of payment, for Unlawful Possession of Government Trophy, namely 28kg of bush pig meat believed to be from West Lunga National Park, contrary to sections 97 (1) and (2) and 136 of the Zambia Wildlife Act number 14 of 2015.

In another case, The Kalulushi Subordinate Court convicted and sentenced James Zulu, Harrison Chongo and Mathias Muwowo to five years imprisonment with hard labor each, for Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, namely one leopard skin.

Elsewhere, The Mwinilunga Subordinate Court convicted Japhet Machayi 32 for Unlawful Possession of 11 wire snares and Unlawful Possession of 10 live ammunitions and a homemade shotgun, and fined him K125, 000 with two years’ imprisonment with hard labor in default of payment on each count.

The Court also found Machayi guilty of Unlawful Possession of Government Trophy, namely one piece of Pangolin scale and one piece of Antelope Sable Skin and committed him to the High Court for sentencing.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Tourism and Arts spokesperson Sakabilo Kalembwe.

