Green Eagles are expanding the capacity at their Independence Stadium home ground in Choma to a 3000 sitter venue.

Independence Stadium in Choma has a current capacity of under 1000.

However, following Eagles debut continental qualification and participation in the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup, their Choma base has been undergoing an upgrade.

“Last season, we qualified for continental football and we had CAF inspectors coming to the stadium and they made a few observations,” Eagles chairperson Lieutenant Colonel Jim Kafumukache said.

“And after those observations were made, we have never sat idle. (Zambia National Service) Command has given us the necessary support and we are trying to do everything possible so that Choma’s Independence Stadium becomes one of the best stadiums in Zambia.

“It will be able to take 3000 spectators and our aim is to ensure that eventually we should have the sitting capacity of 10,000. What you are seeing now is not the end. With each game that comes, people will be finding change.”

Kafumukache added that they were also building a training pitch to meet one of CAF benchmarks.

Meanwhile, Eagles currently lead Pool B of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season on 9 points from four games, tied with second placed Nkwazi whom they host in a top two clash this weekend in Choma.

