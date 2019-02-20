ZAMBIA’S Minister of Tourism and Arts Charles Banda says the new flight routes to Lusaka are a sign of increased interest in the country’s tourism and business opportunities.

Mr Banda said the population travelling for business and leisure has increased over time, which is attracting airlines back into the country.

“Zambia is a unique destination because it is at the centre sharing borders with eight (8) other countries. The sum total population of these countries is over 600 million with different business ideas and transactions,” the minister said in Lusaka today when he featured on CNBC Africa ‘Power Lunch’ live interview programme.

“For example, the re-launch of Botswana Airlines route to Lusaka is due to increased business opportunities, meetings and transactions between the two countries,” he said.

Mr Banda said the re-launch of Zambia Airways has reached an advanced stage and is expected to begin flights in April this year in collaboration with Ethiopian Airlines.

It will reinforce the already existing Kenya Airways, RwandAir, Emirates, Turkish Airlines, Ethiopian Airways and soon to be launched Air Tanzania and give people easy access into Zambia.

“Zambia has very unique catchment areas. We control over 40 percent of surface water bodies in the region, so it’s both business and tourism. We have it all,” he said.

