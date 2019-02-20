Defence Minister Davies Chama says Zambia is in the process of procuring modern equipment for its defence forces.

Mr. Chama says this was done in order to keep the defence forces abreast with modern developing trends in ground and air warfare capabilities.

He was speaking in Johannesburg, South Africa in transit to Cape-Town where he will be attending that country’s Armed Forces Day on invitation by his South African counterpart.

Mr. Chama said officers have been trained in operations depending on threat analysis.

He added that Zambia is collaborating closely with other SADC countries as Zambia is the current SADC chair on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation to maintain peace in the region.

Mr. Chama mentioned that this was being achieved through Joint Permanent Commissions with member countries.

He added that about 800 Zambian soldiers and military observers have since been deployed in different countries on the African continent and beyond to help maintain peace.

Mr. Chama said the soldiers have been deployed as part on a rotational basis as requested by the United Nations.

He observed that some Zambian peace keepers have been deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen, Lesotho, and Southern Sudan among other countries.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa, Naomi Nyawali.

