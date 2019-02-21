Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akunnor says they are wary of their CAF Confederation Cup hosts Nkana despite the latter coming into this Sunday’s Group C tie bruised after their Kitwe derby loss.

Nkana head into their match against the Ghana giants smarting from a 2-0 home loss against nine-man Power Dynamos in a league match on February 16 at Nkana Stadium.

“We have seen Nkana play Zesco and Al Hilal and of course in their last game in the local derby that they lost. They are a good side,”Akunnor said in Ndola on Thursday on arrival ahead of Sunday’s clash in Kitwe.

“But we believe in the way we play and will continue with it and have come here with a lot of respect for them.

“But we are what we are and we will play our game to the best of our abilities.”

Nkana lost 2-0 away to Zesco United in their Group C opener on February 3 away in Ndola but rebounded on February 13 when they defeated Al Hilal 2-1 on February 13 at Nkana Stadium before Power stunned three days later at the same venue in the Kitwe derby.

Kotoko come into the match on the back of a 2-1 home win over Zesco in Kumasi on February 13.

Meanwhile, all four teams are tied on 3 points after round two of games separated only by goal difference with Zesco United first, Al Hilal second, Kotoko are third and at bottom sit Nkana .

