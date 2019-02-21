The suspension of the TV reality show was necessitated following a public outcry, that the Reality Show promotes a lifestyle, contrary to Zambian values and culture.

MultiChoice Zambia released the following statement:

“MultiChoice Zambia is thankful to the IBA Board for convening a multi-stakeholder forum to assess concerns about the Lusaka Hustle show. We are pleased to confirm the immediate lifting of the suspension and the Board’s confirmation that upcoming episodes contain no controversial elements that violate any Zambian law. MultiChoice Zambia has engaged Zambezi Magic to resume the scheduling of the show on Thursday, 21 February 2019”.

