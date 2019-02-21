South Africa’s youngest business tycoon, Sandile Shezi (27) with an estimated net worth of $2.3 million is expected to visit Lusaka this Saturday.

On his international tour dubbed Think like a Billionare, Shezi says he will teach Zambian entrepreneurs on key principles of growing a business.

The business seminar will be held at the Lusaka Intercontinental Hotel from 10:00 Hours.

Shezi wrote on his Facebook page that he is excited to be visiting Zambia for the very first time.

“I’m so excited to finally be in Lusaka for the first time this Saturday. My Think like a billionaire tour will then take me to Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana and Dubai. I’m going to be sharing 8 key principles that have used to move from selling muffins to making millions. Tickets are free, so book yours now on our website www.rivoltare.com. This tour is tailored for individuals who are looking for opportunities to multiply their money in 2019. Visit www.rivoltare.com, click on tour bookings at the top to view dates and venues,” said Shezi in his post.”

The self-made business magnate obtained a National Diploma from the Durban University of Technology (DUT) majoring in Public Relations, and applied communications.

His business acumen started at a younger age as he used to sell muffins at his school and he later used the money to trade forex while he was still attending school.

He made some risky decisions. When friends gave him tuition fees for the year, he took the entire amount and started trading online.

Shezi and his long time mentor George Van der Riet, being a trade master with trading experience in excess of 15 years, partnered up to start Global Forex Institute.

But his rise to stardom has not been without controversy.

In 2015, South African Economist Mike Schussler criticized Shezi and his approach to business.

Mr. Schussler said some companies that train people in currency trading, like the one belonging to ‘SA’s youngest self-made millionaire’ are actually selling ‘bullshit’.

“It’s a trick. It’s all bullshit,” he told News24.

“A lot of the people who sell these courses… the majority [of their courses] are schemes to fleece people out of money.”

Schussler told News24 that people who sold these courses were not good traders, but rather good salesmen.

“Proper money traders… don’t try to sell software and training programmes and they don’t flaunt their money,” Schussler said.

He said few people who provided courses in forex trading actually made money from trading.

“If they did make money, we would have heard a lot more stories of new millionaires and billionaires.

“If I was making that much money, I wouldn’t want to advertise it because SARS [The SA Revenue Service] will come.”

He said these trainers often used invented stories to make their companies popular.

“They portray themselves as wealthy. They dress in expensive clothes, they pay for models to come for photo shoots, and they go to Avis and rent expensive cars,” Schussler said.

