A 78 year old woman identified as Catherine Phiri of Chief Mumbi of Petauke District has allegedly been murdered by her biological daughter reported to be a mental patient.

The incident happened between 20th February, 2019 at 19:00 hours and 21st February, 2019 at 11:00 hours in Chief Mumbi of Petauke District.

The suspect has been identified as Rosemary Phiri aged 51 years.

Before her death, the victim narrated to members of the public who found her with deep cuts on the head and fractured left hand that her daughter now the suspect was the one who injured her.

The victim died before she could be rushed to the hospital.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo who confirmed the development said when police visited the scene of crime, they found the victim already dead.

Mrs. Katongo said the suspect was picked and she is detained in Police custody for the offence of murder while the body of the deceased is in Petauke District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem and burial.

She said initial investigations have revealed that the accused person is a mental patient and has been staying with the deceased person however no medical documents have been availed to police.

