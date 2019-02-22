Vedanta Resources Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has said his company is still committed to the 50 year vision at Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) and ultimately the development of Zambia.

Mr Agarwal was speaking on Tuesday in Lusaka during his visit to Zambia where he met with Republican President His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu at State House as part of his plans to promote regular stakeholder engagement with governments in countries where Vedanta operates and garner support for the benefit of employees and the local communities.

Mr Agarwal congratulated president Lungu on his tenure and the economic growth in the country that has been experienced under his leadership. He also discussed the new fiscal regime in place and the need to relook some of the elements to ensure growth for the mining sector and the entire Zambian economy in general. He praised President Lungu for the good economic climate and his exemplary leadership.

The Vedanta Chairman said he was committed to fulfilling the US$1 billion pledge he made during his last visit in 2017 and that he wants to ramp up production at the Konkola Deep Mine in Chililabombwe, the future of KCM. To date over $300 million has been invested in KCM.

Mr. Agarwal said the Vedanta Group is determined to grow business across the globe and Africa continues to have special focus.

He is scheduled to commission the Gamsberg Zinc project in South Africa on 28th February this year which will be officiated by the South African President and Group Chairman.

Mr Agarwal later had a meeting with the KCM Executive Committee (ExCo) where he wished the team success and called on all employees to put in their best in order to turn around the company.

