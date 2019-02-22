Coach Aggrey Chiyangi admits Green Eagles are under-pressure to beat Nkwazi when the two teams clash in Pool B of the 2019 FAZ Super Division on Saturday.

Eagles host Nkwazi in the round 5 match at Independence Stadium in Choma.

Both teams are tied on 9 points from four matches with a superior goal difference putting Eagles at the top.

‘It is going to be one of those games that will be very interesting.The pressure is on us because we are playing at home,’ Chiyangi said.

Nkwazi last season beat Eagles in Choma with the other match between the two teams ending in a draw.

‘We have to ensure that we get maximum points.We know it is not going to be easy but we have put plans toward the game,’ he added.

Eagles have won their last three matches after starting the season with a loss at Forest Rangers.

[Read 52 times, 52 reads today]