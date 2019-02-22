The Health Professions Council of Zambia has resolved to with immediate effect abolish conducting Professional Licensure Examinations, both Theory and Practical.

Passing Licensure Examinations has been a prerequisite for HPCZ to issue Certificates permitting Health Practitioners to Practice in any facility within Zambia.

This means that Candidates who were scheduled to sit for the February-March 2019 Examination will not be required to do so but can proceed to register as Health Practitioners.

In a statement, HPCZ Acting Chief Executive Officer and Registrar Bwembya Bwalya said all fees paid by the Candidates for the February-March Examination will be channeled to their registration.

Mr. Bwalya however said Foreign-trained Health Practitioners as per provision of Section 10 of the Health Professions Act number 24 of 2009 will be required to undergo Assessment Examination conducted by a Training Institution in Zambia, recognised by HPCZ.

He said the development does not compromise HPCZ’s quest to enforce high Standards of training, neither should it be perceived as leeway for Training Institutions to be reluctant in offering quality training to their Students because access to skilled healthcare for all, remains a priority for the Health Professions Council of Zambia.

Mr. Bwalya said the Council shall hold individual Lecturers/Trainers accountable for any failure in the training standards adding that there shall be enhanced monitoring of Health Training Programmes to evaluate quality improvement.

He said among other areas to be monitored by the HPCZ include Enrollment, Indexing, Lecturers, Continuous Assessment and Delivery of Curriculum adding that the Council shall further ensure close monitoring of the mode of delivery of the approved Training Programmes to assure quality for the graduates.

Mr. Bwalya has since urged Training Institutions to come up with self-evaluation mechanisms as a way of demonstrating commitment to adhere to set Standards and ensure that there are quality improvement systems in place.

