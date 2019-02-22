Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Nonde Simukoko says her Ministry is currently having challenges in monitoring child labour programmes due to lack of monitoring tools such as motor vehicles.

And Mrs. Simukoko says all child labour programmes did not provide adequate monitoring tools to ensure continuity of the projects.

She was speaking when the new International Labour Organisation Country Director George Okutho called on her this morning, to familiarise himself with the operations of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

In his brief, Mr. Okutho said this year, ILO will be celebrating 100 years of its existence, and it would be a time to reflect on what the organisation has been doing in terms of social dialogue, tripartism, development cooperation, legislation and what can be done better in future.

He said ILO will support Zambia in conducting background work such as analysis and surveys to help the country effectively participate at the labour conference.

And Mrs. Simukoko said ILO is an important partner in development and that the Ministry will work closely with the organisation to drive the labour agenda forward.

She added that the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transgender item that was proposed at last year’s conference will not be supported by Zambia at the upcoming International Labour conference in June as it is contrary to the national values of Zambia.

In addition, the Minister explained that only 54 districts out of 110 have labour inspectors in Zambia who lack transport to carry out inspections.

She said although Government bought 19 vehicles to beef labour inspections last year, many district offices donot have vehicles.

