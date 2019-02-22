Chipolopolo stiker Patson Daka is celebrating after sending his Austrian side Red Bull Salsburg into the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Daka scored twice as Salsburg thumped Belgian side Club Brugge 4-0 on Thursday night to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

Salsburg will now face Italian side Napoli in the next round

‘I think the biggest motivation was to believe in ourselves, trusting each other. It was now or never. We just had to give in our best,’ Daka said in a post-match interview.

Meanwhile, midfielder Enock Mwepu played 19 minutes for Salsburg.

[Read 81 times, 81 reads today]