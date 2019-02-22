Power Dynamos on Saturday host Circuit City in Kitwe in the round five match of the 2019 FAZ Super Division campaign hoping to maintain their newly discovered winning formula.

Power had recorded two straight defeats in Stream B prior to thumping Nkana 2-0 in the Kitwe derby last Saturday.

Coach Kelvin Kaindu’s side are pushing for win against promoted City to remain relevance in the pool being led by Green Eagles, who have nine points from four matches.

Power are three points behind leaders Eagles after posting six points from four matches played.

Eagles are facing the Nkwazi test at home in Choma on Saturday.

Nkwazi are second in the stream with nine points but have an inferior goal difference against Eagles.

Elsewhere in Stream A, leaders Zanaco will be sure of maintaining their unbeaten run in the season when they host Nakambala Leopards on Saturday at Sunset Stadium.

Zanaco top the pool with 10 points after recording three straight wins before forcing a goalless draw at Zesco United last Sunday.

The Bankers will extend their lead from three to five points should they beat Nakambala.

Second played Zesco are not in local league action owing to Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Hilal of Sudan in Ndola.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 5

STREAM A

23/02/19

Green Buffaloes Vs Kabwe Warriors

Red Arrows Vs Lusaka Dynamos

Zanaco Vs Nakambala Leopards

Prison Leopards Vs Kitwe United

POSTPONED

Mufulira Wanderers Vs Zesco United

STREAM B

23/03/19

Power Dynamos Vs Circuit City

Green Eagles Vs Nkwazi

Buildcon Vs Napsa Stars

POSTPONED

FC MUZA Vs Nkana

