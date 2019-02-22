President Edgar Lungu has directed Justice Minister Given Lubinda to invite the International Criminal Court, the Amnesty International, and the Human Rights Commission to probe allegations by the Opposition Alliance that he is funding a militia group.

On Wednesday this week, the opposition Alliance of 10 political parties announced that it will report specific individuals to the international criminal court in the Hague, for orchestrating, perpetrating, facilitating, funding and executing a well-planned wave of political violence across the country, which violence risks the peace and security of this nation.

Alliance Chairperson Charles named the individuals to be reported to the Hague as President Edgar Lungu, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Special Assistant to the President for Politics Kaizer Zulu, Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda, Francis Muchemwa also known as America 2, a PF cadre, Mpange Kachingwe, a PF cadre, Abel Mwale, a PF cadre and Eddie Gowa also a PF cadre.

But Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda said the allegations are false and accused UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of having no limits in his pursuit for Presidency.

He said Mr. Hichilema would rather damage the country in order to rule it by manufacturing lies that the PF and President Lungu are funding a militia in the country.

Mr. Chanda however said the opposition will not be entertained at the Hague adding that they have not familiarize themselves with the Rome Statue which establishes the International Criminal Court.

“There behaviour is like that of foolish herder who shouts wolf, wolf and when the people came did not find any wolf. We have decided to invite the ICC, Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission ourselves to demonstrate that when the desperate opposition starts to collaborate with log elements in the Police, they must be able to stand up”, Mr. Chanda has said.

He said Mr. Lubinda is under instruction to invite the ICC, Amnesty International because there is no truth in what the opposition Alliance said.

