President Edgar Lungu has directed Justice Minister Given Lubinda to invite the International Criminal Court, the Amnesty International, and the Human Rights Commission to probe allegations by the Opposition Alliance that he is funding a militia group.
On Wednesday this week, the opposition Alliance of 10 political parties announced that it will report specific individuals to the international criminal court in the Hague, for orchestrating, perpetrating, facilitating, funding and executing a well-planned wave of political violence across the country, which violence risks the peace and security of this nation.
Alliance Chairperson Charles named the individuals to be reported to the Hague as President Edgar Lungu, Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo, PF Secretary General Davies Mwila, Special Assistant to the President for Politics Kaizer Zulu, Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda, Francis Muchemwa also known as America 2, a PF cadre, Mpange Kachingwe, a PF cadre, Abel Mwale, a PF cadre and Eddie Gowa also a PF cadre.
But Presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda said the allegations are false and accused UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema of having no limits in his pursuit for Presidency.
He said Mr. Hichilema would rather damage the country in order to rule it by manufacturing lies that the PF and President Lungu are funding a militia in the country.
Mr. Chanda however said the opposition will not be entertained at the Hague adding that they have not familiarize themselves with the Rome Statue which establishes the International Criminal Court.
“There behaviour is like that of foolish herder who shouts wolf, wolf and when the people came did not find any wolf. We have decided to invite the ICC, Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission ourselves to demonstrate that when the desperate opposition starts to collaborate with log elements in the Police, they must be able to stand up”, Mr. Chanda has said.
He said Mr. Lubinda is under instruction to invite the ICC, Amnesty International because there is no truth in what the opposition Alliance said.
Why waste time on someone who never be president
He has no mp
Eastern province
Luapula
Lusaka the capital city
Northern
Muchinga
Cb
Sata would make inroads and you could clearly see mmd was going.
Today opposition is very weak because he has privitised 3 provinces which cant make 50+1
Nobody being retired in national interest in the death of Mapenzi Chibulo and Vespers Shimuzhila?
Very good directives. This is how leadership should be.
But I wish Ba Edgar had directed Justice Minister to parade those accused before the Church-leader National Dialogue.
UPND and the Under 5 boy who cried wolf. The Alliance led by a dull Milupi is now headed for self destruction with this delusional type of thinking. What can ICC do in Zambia? What will they do when they discover that Namwala in 2016 was the worst episode of violence in Zambia’s history? Remember what (HH) did in Namwala?
Good move. Let them dig and find out how and why POA is being applied in Zambia.
Questions have to be asked why opposition are not allowed to hold meetings under the pretext of no police resources to provide security but only to send police to brutalised the people at a gathering or rally.
We have videos and pictures of PF brutality. They will investigate all that.
The recent sesheke violence will paint a true picture of what PF militia is. They stoned a bus in m tender in 2016 with impunity. They killed a young boy for wearing HH T shirt with impunity. They tried to down a helicopter in muchinga with impunity.
The list is long.
@Matamwmu
STOP using Vesper as a political chip. She was not a political matyr
Wanzelu – Just wait — your f.oolish opposition political party leaders are in deep sh.it. The allegations that they have made are very serious and now the President has taken the game to their doorstep. We will see how they will handle this. You are busy looking at the Sesheke violence only from your lenses forgetting who were blocking roads and deliberately going to campaign when the President was there – just to fuel tension. We will see how you will justify your f.ooli.shness.
it is said the gilt are afraid, why hurry , this is some wrong move
HH is equal to icisushi. It’s good that these bodies come and probe the allegation. Only icisushi can support HH the amagedon plan failed and now he goes to lie against our beautiful country. Pwi pwi pwi canunka. Bushe ninani anya? Ni UPND
(HH) is a piece of shi*t we don’t need to waste time on.
The chap is forum shopping at Con court, ICC and NGOs of all sorts.
Chief Mukuni has disappointing nephews.
HH is a political novice. Once these organisations come to Zambia and find that they were freely invited, then find that UPND is regional and thus fuels confusion, it is the end of them. President Lungu is a political genius. I see how he out did the entire Sata fraternity.
I think the ICC and others will only reiterate that we be serious with that elusive national dialogue.This time some people will come under close observation
Who was that PF cader wielding a pistol beating up a UPND in sesheke ??
Images are every where …..and can we have the raw footage from prime tv of armed police and armed PF caders persuing the UPND ???
Infact just the footage from prime tv that they threatened davis mwila to release unedited if he kept on accusing them of bias , is enough to prove their murderous intentions…
You forget that the same footage shows UPND cadres in military fatigues – do you understand the implications of such f.oolishness.
There was no UPND in military fatigues , only PF do that…
Bwana Lungu the ICC and AI are very ethical entities of high int’l repute they can’t be used for proxy wars against local political rivals.
Please don’t forget to mention the 2016 Namwala saga also where my Bemba brothers and sisters were brutalized!
Yes and the bweengwa kidnapping by highly trained UPND comandos and the bemba teacher murdered by Tongas in siavonga
kikiki panic has started but you invited them now let them come to prove who is stating the truth.